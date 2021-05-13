Thomas Garagan Sells 32,701 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.66. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.65.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

