Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP John M. Bugh Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GSBC opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.