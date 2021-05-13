Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.