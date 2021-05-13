Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.
NYSE:OC opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $109.89.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.