Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$659.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$33.08.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,101,855.81. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,032,915. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

