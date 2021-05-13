Murphy USA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $103.80 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

