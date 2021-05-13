Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

