Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $238.58 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.