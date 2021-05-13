BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.