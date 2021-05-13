Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 258,805 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $621,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

