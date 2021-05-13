Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes $475,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

