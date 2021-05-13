Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€6.20” Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €6.20 ($7.29) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

SGL stock opened at €6.25 ($7.35) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €2.43 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of €7.52 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $764.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

