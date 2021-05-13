Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

ETR DUE opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

