Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

