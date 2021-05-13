Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst Sells 7,167 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $249,841.62.

Richard A. Ehst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $99,319.36.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after buying an additional 133,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

