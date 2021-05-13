Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.68 million.

Natera stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.91.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

