Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elie Melhem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.