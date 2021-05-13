ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0074 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $214.28 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,746.29 or 1.00022045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $776.15 or 0.01560555 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.77 or 0.00727392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.81 or 0.00399733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00220078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006313 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

