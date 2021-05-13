417,680 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 417,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co increased its position in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

PPL stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

