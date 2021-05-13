Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 7,572 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $117.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

