Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Wolverine World Wide worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

WWW opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

