Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Shares of TGT opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.