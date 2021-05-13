Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

