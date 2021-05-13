Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,179.94 ($15.42) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The company has a market capitalization of £219.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 971.84.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

