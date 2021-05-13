National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

SIS stock opened at C$18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.10. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,368,750. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

