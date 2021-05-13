SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

