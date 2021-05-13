Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of IDEA opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a market cap of £700.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,389.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.30. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

