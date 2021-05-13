Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of IDEA opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a market cap of £700.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,389.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.30. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

