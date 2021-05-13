Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lifted by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

