William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.36). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.80) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of BHVN opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

