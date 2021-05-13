TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TRU opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,501 shares of company stock worth $6,995,503. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.