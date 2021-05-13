FirstService Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

FSV stock opened at C$189.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$184.22. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$106.90 and a twelve month high of C$219.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

