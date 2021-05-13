MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.70. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $199.44.
In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.