MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.70. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.