Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $454.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

