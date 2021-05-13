Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

