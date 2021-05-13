Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

