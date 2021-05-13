Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 223.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

