Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,089 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

