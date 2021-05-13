Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Chemed worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chemed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $484.24 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

