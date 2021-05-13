Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.99 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,867 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

