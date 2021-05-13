Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,690 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

