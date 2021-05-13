Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,960 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Smartsheet worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,244 shares of company stock worth $16,108,478. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

