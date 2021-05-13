Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 51,914 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $45,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $189.27 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.30 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.52.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

