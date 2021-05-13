Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Repligen by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Repligen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Repligen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Repligen by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.