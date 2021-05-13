Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

