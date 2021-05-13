The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,527 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Stryker worth $142,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $244.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

