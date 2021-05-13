L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in L Brands by 87.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of LB opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

