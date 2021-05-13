Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Thor Industries by 24,225.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

THO opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

