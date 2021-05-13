The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $167.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

