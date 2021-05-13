Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $615,289.52.

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78.

VEEV stock opened at $247.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average of $276.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,800.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.