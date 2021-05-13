Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.16.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

