Wingstop’s (WING) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

